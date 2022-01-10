Maelstrom’s Iconic Animatronic Lives On In Frozen Ever After

In October 2014, Disney World fans had to say goodbye to Maelstrom, an attraction located within the Norway pavilion of EPCOT’s World Showcase, to make way for Frozen Ever After, which currently resides in the same building.

Though fans love the Frozen-themed ride, many still miss Maelstrom. But did you know that there is a tribute to an animatronic inside the Frozen Ever After building that keeps the Maesltrom nostalgia alive?

Maelstrom was an attraction that took Guests through the history of Norway as they passed by vikings, polar bears, and even trolls! It certainly was a fun and unique ride, especially for those Guests who were interested in mythology and fantasy.

Well, when you are walking through the Frozen Ever After queue, make sure you look above Wandering Oaken’s sauna as you may recognize a small statue of a polar bear. This statue is a tribute to the iconic polar bear animatronic that Guests used to see in Maelstrom!

Twitter account Remnants of Forgotten Disney shared a side by side image, where you can clearly see the resemblance. They write:

As you wait for your voyage on Frozen Ever After, take a look above you inside of Wandering Oaken’s Sauna. You may spot a small carving of a polar bear on their hind legs. Fans will recognize this as a depiction of one of the polar bears from Maelstrom, which closed in 2014!

So the next time you are walking through the Frozen Ever After queue, make sure you look above Wandering Oaken’s sauna and see if you can spot the a small statue of a polar bear!

More on Frozen Ever After

Below is the official ride description, courtesy of Disney:

Voyage to Arendelle aboard an ancient Nordic vessel as you take a musical tour of the wintery world of Frozen

Let it Go, All Over Again Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow , you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts! Know Before You Go

This song-filled journey is a slow-moving boat ride with backward and forward plunges down short waterfalls. You may get wet!

Is Frozen Ever After one of your favorite rides? Did you know this fun fact about the Maelstrom polar bear? Let us know in the comments below.

