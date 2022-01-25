Disney Guest Leaves Wish For “Speedy Divorce” on Mickey Wall

When you go to a Disney Park, typically, Guests want to live in the moment and enter the world of fantasy, where you can leave the reality and complications of life behind, even for a few short hours. Disney is where Guests can be a kid again, but of course, we cannot always escape the issues in our lives. One Disney Guest who was going through a tough time, however, found a cathartic way to deal with their troubles.

At the moment, at Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure is celebrating Lunar New Year with a lot of festivities and offerings! As noted by Disney, “From January 21 to February 13, 2022, Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park ushers in a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures.”

Event highlights include:

Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession

Special appearances by some popular Disney Characters—including Mickey, Minnie, and Tigger—dressed in colorful attire

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon appears during the Lunar New Year celebration for the first time

Sip and Savor Pass for Lunar New Year Marketplaces

Innovative menus celebrating delicious Asian cuisine

Live holiday entertainment

Commemorative merchandise

Kid-friendly crafts and activities

Festive décor and more

On top of that, there is a fun interactive element for Guests in the Lucky Wishes Wall.

Lucky Wishes Wall

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger by sharing wishes that roar with the spirit of confidence. Reflect on the past and welcome a new year of prosperity and good fortune at the Lucky Wishes Wall. Guests of all ages are invited to add their own special message of hope, health and happiness for the upcoming year.

Guests have been writing their wishes for the new year on Mickey-shaped cutouts, which have been strung up to create stunning decor filled with hope and optimism about situations both good and bad! Actor Maxwell Glick (@maxwellglick) was at the Park when he noticed one specific wish for the new year. The Mickey-shaped wish shares three different wishes:

Good Health

Speedy Divorce

Husband to pay me back all the money he owes me!!

omg spotted amongst the Lunar New Year wishes in DCA

Clearly, we can see that this Guest has taken what is likely a tough time in their life and found a way to keep things positive. The best part about this footage, however, is that directly underneath the Mickey, which hopes for a good divorce, another wish has been written for a happy and prosperous life with their life, a complete 180 from the wish that lays above it! It seems that this Guest truly embodied The Sherman Brothers message that there is always a great big beautiful tomorrow!

Are you planning on attending the Lunar New Year festival at Disney California Adventure?

