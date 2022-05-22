Guests Witness “Gross” and “Dangerous” Behavior in Disney

When visiting Walt Disney World, many thoughts enter Guests’ minds. From exciting and thrilling rides like Splash Mountain, The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to classic attractions like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Carribean, and the famous Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World is filled to the brim with iconic characters, rides and magical moments.

An activity that most certainly will not come to mind when thinking about Disney is walking around barefoot.

In a post shared on Reddit, a popular social media website, one confused Disney World Guest asked a peculiar question. The post read, “Walking around without shoes? In the past month, I’ve seen 6 adult guests walking around in their bare feet at the parks. Is this usual?”

The comment section was filled with confused fans as well. One user simply said, “NOPE. NOPE. NOPE. Not even in the rain. Another said, “WOW. I wouldn’t be caught alive doing that!! I get that it’s hot and maybe they were getting set to ride water rides, but even then I’d not want to do that!!” Another surprisingly said that they see this happen quite a bit. One added that this is “gross and dangerous”.

Unsurprisingly, the consensus on walking around Disney barefoot was that it was extremely gross and that you shouldn’t do it. Disney has a whole list of rules Guests must follow, with a specific section on clothing.

Clothing In The Parks

Walt Disney World has an interesting set of rules for Guests and what they can and cannot wear. For starters, Guests are not allowed to wear any kinds of costumes in the Parks. While Disney does sell certain pieces of clothing that resemble characters, Guests are not allowed to don pieces of clothing that could potentially resemble a mascot or Cast Member as this could be dangerous for the operation of the Park.

Guests are also expected to have on shoes, bottoms, and shirts at all times and Walt Disney World reserves the right to let someone know if they are breaking the dress code. If this happens, sometimes Disney will even give the Guest a shirt or other piece of clothing. We have seen this happen many times where a Guest is given a few shirts to cover up a piece of their clothing that Disney did not think followed its guidelines.

For more on what will get you kicked out of Disney, click here.

It is also important to note that while on any ride or attraction in the Walt Disney World Resort property, Guests are expected to keep all hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. Guests are not permitted to exit the ride at any undesignated times as this puts not only you but all Guests riding the attraction.

Not only is this true for more intense rides like Rock ‘ n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest, and DINOSAUR, but it goes for every single ride, no matter how much you may want to hop out those log floats on Splash Mountain.

Would you walk around barefoot at Disney?