Disney Adds Security Guard to Line After Possible Incidents

Disney recently took some extra precautions on one of its most popular attractions.

Lightning Lane and Disney Genie have been controversial, to say the least. Many fans and Guest shave voiced their concerns over these new systems, saying that they miss the older FastPass method.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to help combat this issue. However, this new service has caused lots of confusion and frustration, leaving some Guests feeling dissatisfied with the service.

In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines.

Despite all this backlash, Genie+ has proved to be very popular among Guests, bringing in huge profits for The Walt Disney Company. Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Lightning Lane or Genie+ is going anywhere anytime soon. Disney even took some extra security measures for a particular ride’s Lightning Lane.

See the photo posted by Belle (@FiBelleFi) below:

Security stationed at the Frozen Ever After merge point. Mr. Chapek, tell us more about how guests love Lightning Lane

As you can see, a security guard now stands in the queue for Frozen Ever After in EPCOT. This is right at the merge point between the stand-by queue and LIghtning Lane, meaning Disney was having issues with Guests at this point.

This post prompted several responses from Disney fans and Guests, with many wondering why this guard was put in place. Tyna (@tynalyn1) commented:

It’s more like what are guest doing that a security CM needs to be there….

@GaspICantEven said:

Pathetic that people get into fights over a ride. Obviously they have no idea what actual problems are

We are not sure exactly what these issues were, but we can take a guess as to why security would be needed. Quite a few more users on Twitter responded with their opinions on this photo, with many assuming security was added due to an incident or disagreement between Guests.

Frozen Ever After is one of Walt Disney World’s most popular attractions and regularly seen multiple-hour wait times, meaning that incidents between Guests are a lot more likely in its queue.

Disney’s official description of Frozen Ever After:

Let it Go, All Over Again Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

