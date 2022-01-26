Disney Live Entertainment Will Provide Extra Magic For Special Event

Excitement and anticipation are building for an awesome event set to hit Walt Disney World Resort later this summer.

Disney Parks Blog announced today that Disney Live Entertainment will produce the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony. Thousands of athletes, families, and fans in attendance for the games will be treated to legendary entertainment- sprinkled with a little magic- with an exciting Opening Ceremony produced by Disney Live Entertainment.

The 2022 Special Olympics describes the USA games this way:

June 5-12, 2022, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. We all have reasons to shine. For Special Olympics athletes, one of those reasons is the love of sport. Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field, but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, we become champions for a more inclusive world. A world where we all Shine As One.

Disney has a long-standing relationship with Special Olympics, which has included additional sponsorship and in-kind support for the USA Games, as well as staging multiple state and local events at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. As the presenting sponsor of the Volunteer Program for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, Disney will also support the families and fans cheering on the athletes this summer with cast members and community volunteers.

Special Olympics USA, Experience Kissimmee and Walt Disney World Resort made the announcement during the Special Olympics USA Games’ Head of Delegates meeting at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What do you think of this awesome event? Let us know in the comments.

