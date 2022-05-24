Fan-Favorite Disney Characters Return After Being Cut From Attraction

We recently got word that a beloved Walt Disney World attraction would be returning to normal very soon at Animal Kingdom!

As shared by Digital Journalist Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), the Tumble Monkeys will be returning to Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

JUST IN: Tumble Monkeys and the birds will return to Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 16.

JUST IN: Tumble Monkeys and the birds will return to Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 16. pic.twitter.com/tiTcsS298s — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 24, 2022

The flying birds will also return meaning that the show will be back to its full glory. All of these elements will return on July 16, meaning we won’t have to wait long to see the antics of the Tumble Monkeys yet again! The Tumble Monkeys are incredibly talented gymnasts who are trained to do incredible tricks. The monkeys — led by Timon — jump and flip and spin and do all kinds of incredible tricks. They had been the highlight of the show and many Guests were sad to see them missing.

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in the summer of 2020 after a months-long closure, there were many things that remained closed to Guests. One of those things was live performances like Festival of the Lion King. The shows put too many people too close together and were deemed unsafe. That remained the case for nearly one year, but then, Disney announced that some shows would be returning in May 2021.

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage

Join the inhabitants of the Pride Lands for a grand gala in honor of Simba, the lion cub who would be king. As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers, and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses. During spectacular theatrics, you’ll relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans—and a festival you’ll want to be part of again and again!

Are you excited for this to come back?

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.