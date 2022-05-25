Disney Runs Out of Park Reservations for Major Upcoming Holiday

One Disney Park is already booked solid for a major upcoming holiday.

There is no denying that since 2020, the Disney Parks and Resorts have been completely different. When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

Despite how crowded the Parks are, they are all still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

We recently noticed that one Disney Park is completely full in a few months. As you can see in our screenshot from the official Disney World website below, there are no more reservations available for Magic Kingdon on the 4th of July this year:

In addition to riding rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and others, Guests can also catch what many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy, which just recently returned to the Park.

At nighttime, Guests can watch the newly debuted fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, which replaced the now retired, Happily Ever After, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

