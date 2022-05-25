Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Checks Into Rehab, Band Cancels Residency

Popular 1970s and 1980s rock band Aerosmith was gearing up for their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. However, the residency has now been canceled as frontman Steven Tyler has checked himself into rehab following an unfortunate relapse.

The band’s official post regarding the situation reads:

As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

Tyler, along with Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, formed the “Dude, Looks Like a Lady” band in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tyler himself visits Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park on a semi-regular basis, often giving tips for having the best possible experience on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The singer once, for example, rode the thrill ride 29 times just to tell other Disney Guests how to not get sick on the popular attraction.

The group inspired Walt Disney World Resort’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Disneyland Paris’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith. The Paris coaster, however, closed in September 2019 and is currently being rethemed to feature Iron Man and other Avengers characters.

If you are interested in keeping up with the latest details about Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency, details about the Grammy Award-winning act’s tour dates can be found on the official Park MGM website.

More on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The official description of Disney World’s most rockin’ thrill ride reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.

