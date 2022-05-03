Iconic Rock Star Reportedly Making ‘Star Wars’ Debut In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which was released in theaters between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally came out, were not widely acclaimed.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor reunite with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) in the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Recently, it was confirmed that the show — which is due to drop its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27, 2022 — has been granted the most family-friendly rating of any live-action Star Wars series on the streamer.

A recent report shared details about the kid-friendly addition to the Star Wars universe:

Disney+ U.K. has listed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with a TV age rating of 9+, which is notably lower than the live-action Star Wars Disney+ series that have come before it. For reference, The Mandalorian was rated 14+ while The Book of Boba Fett was rated 12+. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s rating is the same as Star Wars: Visions, although it’s higher than both animated series in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch (6+). Related: 22 Years Later, Lucasfilm Reveals Why Anakin Built C-3PO

Now, a new report suggests that a somewhat surprising celebrity will be appearing in the show, armed with a “cool-looking blaster”:

…[Obi-Wan Kenobi] will have an appearance from Flea, from the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. We also know that he will be wielding a cool-looking blaster. Flea has a long history of roles in several major motion pictures, like Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, or most recently, Baby Driver, but this will be his first appearance in Star Wars. Related: Steven Tyler Visits Disney, Completely Freaks Out

Flea is the quintessential rockstar, famous for performing with his shirt off since he joined the iconic alt-rock band in 1993. In 2019, the bassist sat down with The New York Times to discuss his once hard-partying lifestyle, and to share how joining frontman Anthony Kiedis and the rest of the Chili Peppers has changed his life — even though there have been some tough times, including cycles of addiction in which he and Kiedis go through “a painful pattern.”

Flea — born Michael Peter Balzary — also shared poignant thoughts about his own cycle of drug addiction:

“I never became a junkie. I would go through periods where I was shooting heroin, and then I wouldn’t do it — ‘Oh, it’s terrible’— and I’d be listening to Minor Threat. And then I’d go do it again.”

At age 30, Flea became sober, sharing that he “finally got that drugs were destructive and robbing” his “life force.” The Chili Peppers recently performed in the stead of their good friends, The Foo Fighters, following the tragic death of drummer, Taylor Hawkins earlier this year.

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, alongside Flea’s unconfirmed appearance, Star Wars fans can look forward to a great all-around cast.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

There are also numerous cameos rumored for the series, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and the reported appearance of droid bounty hunter 4-LOM, who originally appeared in the iconic “bounty hunter scene” in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Are you looking forward to watching Obi-Wan Kenobi this month?