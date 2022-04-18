Steven Tyler Visits Disney, Completely Freaks Out About ‘Armageddon’

Steven Tyler is best known as the frontman of the iconic rock band Aerosmith — the group that inspired Walt Disney World Resort’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Disneyland Paris’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith. The Paris coaster, however, closed in September 2019.

Tyler, along with Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, formed the “Dude, Looks Like a Lady” band in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tyler himself visits Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park on a semi-regular basis, often giving tips for having the best possible experience on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The singer once, for example, rode the thrill ride 29 times just to tell other Disney Guests how to not get sick on the popular attraction.

In a video recently shared on TikTok, Tyler was visiting Disneyland Paris’s Walt Disney Studios Park in 2018 with his daughter, Liv — he has four children, Liv, Mia, Chelsea, and Taj Monroe — when he noticed a large advertisement for the well-known Walt Disney Studios film, Armageddon (1998). The apocalyptic thriller stars Bruce Willis as Harry S. Stamper, Billy Bob Thornton as Dan Truman, Ben Affleck as A.J. Frost, and Liv Tyler as Grace Stamper.

There with Liv, who says “Daddy, where are we?” — Tyler mistakenly refers to Disneyland Paris as “Disney World in France” — at the beginning of the video, the “Falling In Love Is Hard on the Knees” writer immediately began freaking out, saying “Liv, Liv, Liv, Liv” over and over while running toward the movie poster under the larger Armageddon sign.

While the “Dream On” hitmaker’s reaction is a bit bizarre and over-the-top — but, then, what isn’t when it comes to the legendary rocker? — it is simultaneously adorable how excited he is about his daughter’s movie.

While Armageddon served as a breakout movie for Liv’s acting career, it also gave rock fans one of Aerosmith’s greatest hits. Famed balled “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” was recorded specifically for the sci-fi disaster film.

