Minnie Mouse Ditches Her Dress For a New Signature Pantsuit

Out with the old and in with the new — In honor of Women’s History month, Minnie Mouse will debut a new signature look as she rocks a polka dot pantsuit, as seen in the image below.

Beginning on March 6, 2022, at Minnie Mouse will begin wearing a new blue pantsuit at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, designed by Stella McCartney. Disney Parks Blog shared the details in a new post, writing:

And we’re thrilled to announce the First Ultrachic Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Paris, designed by Stella McCartney herself. In honor of Women’s History Month, starting on March 6, 2022, find Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney Studios Park as she rocks a new take on her signature polka dots. As part of International Women’s Rights Day, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8, 2022. Starting spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by the cult movie Fantasia will be also launched by Stella McCartney.

Disneyland Paris also recently joined over 140 organizations and companies in signing the #StOpE charter, which sets specific priority actions to reduce sexism in the workplace.

The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been pushing inclusion for quite some time now. From reimagining Splash Mountain into a The Princess and the Frog theme to having a gender neutral dress code at the Parks, the company has made multiple efforts in depicting more accurate representation.

We have also seen the Disney Parks transition the welcome announcements Guests hear in various lands and attractions to be more accommodating to all Guests when walking into the theme parks. Instead of greeting Guests by saying, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” the theme parks now say, “Hello everyone,” moving toward a more inclusive statement that applies to people of all genders. You can read more about this here.

