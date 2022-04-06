Cast Members Alarmed When Woman’s “Stomach Started Screaming and Crying”

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they occasionally have to deal with Guests breaking the rules when it comes to their children’s safety, like the time an intoxicated couple tried to hold their baby up “like Simba” on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

A People Magazine article shared another tale involving an infant, as told by a Cast Member who was present for the alarming situation. The Disney employee said:

“We had a lady try to smuggle an infant onto a ride. She put a huge jacket on (in the summer) and stuffed her child down near the bottom in an attempt to look pregnant. Several cast members warned her that it is not recommended that pregnant women go on the ride, but she insisted, and we couldn’t stop her. So she manages to get on the Jeep, and puts the seat belt on, and that was when her stomach started screaming and crying.”

Although additional details were not shared, it is likely that the woman and her child were immediately escorted off of the ride for safety reasons. The Cast Member did not share which ride the Guest was attempting to board with her baby surreptitiously in tow.

Disneyland Resort also has certain rides and attractions that are not suitable for pregnant women.

