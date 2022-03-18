Guests Evacuated From Toy Story Mania as Ride Suffers Multiple Breakdowns

Toy Story Mania is a popular ride in Disney’s Hollywood Studios that allows Guests to go on a 4D shooting arcade adventure. Guests not only love the immersiveness of this attraction, but the competition that comes along with it.

Unfortunately, Guests riding Toy Story Mania recently were in for an unexpected surprise as the ride experienced multiple ride malfunctions, causing the ride to stop and Guests needing to evacuate.

Last week, a Disney World Guest shared a video of their party being escorted off Toy Story Mania due to a breakdown. You can see in the video below, the lights came on and the ride had to stop due to malfunctions.

Then, the very next day, another Guest shared a similar video, also showing their party getting escorted off of Toy Story Mania.

At this time, we are unsure of what caused these ride breakdowns, but as always, rides can experience technical difficulties from time to time. For the most up-to-date information, and to check the status of a ride, be sure to download the My Disney Experience app to your smart phone or device.

More on Toy Story Mania

The official Walt Disney World website describes this ride as:

It’s Playtime Step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games.

May the best toy win!

Fun & Games There are 5 fast-paced games to play. As each game is completed, your tram will spin and slide to the next game.

Hamm & Eggs — Fire hardboiled eggs at targets in the barnyard.

Rex & Trixie’s Dino Darts — Launch darts and pop balloons in front of a prehistoric volcano.

Green Army Men Shoot Camp — Aim your baseballs at dinner plates at the firing range.

Buzz Lightyear’s Flying Tossers — Toss rings and catch some aliens.

Woody’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Gallery — Shoot suction-cup-tipped darts at targets inspired by the “Woody’s Roundup” TV show.

Have you ever experience a ride breakdown? Let us know in the comments below.