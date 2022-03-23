“Drunk People” Suspended Baby Midair Like Simba on Dumbo Ride

There are all manner of crazy things that happen at Disney Parks around the world. From a car driving down the stairs at Walt Disney World Resort’s Wilderness Lodge to souvenirs being stolen from strollers to a log sinking on Splash Mountain, there’s no shortage of wild tales.

People Magazine shared some toe-curling stories from Disney Parks Cast Members, including one intense tale about the iconic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride:

“While I was working on Dumbo, these drunk people removed their infant from the seat belt and held the baby like Simba outside of the carriage while the ride was up 18 feet in the air, so their other drunk friends could take pictures of them doing it. We had to emergency stop the ride. They were escorted away and arrested once outside the park gates. It was very scary to witness.” Related: Guest’s Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Found Damaged After Disney Shipment

Fortunately, Cast Members — and presumably other Guests — noticed the situation unfolding and the child was not harmed during this incident.

The Cast Member did not share which Disney theme park this incident occurred at, though it was probably Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort based on the fact that the stories all seemed to be shared by American Cast Members.

The classic Dumbo ride can be found at all six Disney Parks around the world — Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

More on Dumbo the Flying Elephant

The official description of Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Dumbo the Flying Elephant reads:

An “Ear”-born Adventure

Based on the 1941 Disney animated masterpiece Dumbo, this classic attraction lets you hop atop everybody’s favorite circus elephant as he discovers he can fly. Dumbo’s faithful friend Timothy Q. Mouse helps keeps you aloft with his “magic” feather. As the jubilant organ melody begins, lift off for a graceful cruise around (and around and around) Storybook Circus. Fly High or Stay Low

You can adjust your altitude during your flight, so you can soar high or swoop low. Play While You Wait

Before your flight, step into the big-top tent and let your wild animals frolic in an air-conditioned children’s playground for all ages. You’ll be alerted when it’s time to board your flight!

What do you think about this crazy Disney story?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!