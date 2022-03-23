Guest’s Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Found Damaged After Disney Shipment

Few lands are as enticing and exciting as Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as Disneyland Park in Southern California.

For fans of the Star Wars franchise, this land is a dream come true, offering Guests chances to experience out-of-this-world rides, food, and theming. The land holds what is possibly Disney’s most complex and ambitious rides in the history of Disney Parks, with Rise of the Resistance being a jaw-dropping experience no matter if you keep up with Star Wars or not. The land also features Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, as well as several incredible places to try some unique foods and drinks.

One of the most popular aspects of this new land has been the new merchandise vendors located throughout Galaxy’s Edge. Guests have the opportunity to buy all kinds of Star Wars goodies like costumes, statues, action figures, and of course, lightsabers. Guests also have the chance to build their very own astromech droid at Droid Depot, choosing from a wide array of colors and pieces. However, this experience is quite expensive, coming in at $99 plus tax, meaning you’ll want to be careful with these remote-controlled balls of fun.

One cool aspect of Disney Parks and Resorts is that you have the option to purchase merchandise and get it shipped directly to your room at Disney or even your actual home. This helps Guests who may not have the room or space to carry all of the Disney gear they bought while on vacation. Unfortunately, it sometimes seems things aren’t packed well or can get damaged during shipping, leaving Guests with a damaged product.

Kristin MW shared their story of buying one of these costly droids from Droid Depot and getting it shipped back to them, only to find out it got scratched, dented, and dirty along the way:

While unfortunate, the Guest was able to get a hold of a helpful Disney representative who was able to send them a replacement. As is standard with these types of issues, Guests can always call or email Disney and request a replacement item.

Assemble a Custom Astromech Unit

Visit a workshop stocked with parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks. First, register your choice of the BB-series unit or R-series unit with the clerk, who’ll provide a basket and blueprint for parts. Next, proceed to the following stations and begin your droid-building experience. Parts Station

Select from a colorful variety of components to customize your droid as they roll by on the shop’s conveyor belt: BB-Series Dome

Dome Connection Plate

Body Sphere

Motivator R-Series Dome

Body

Center Leg

Set of Side-Legs Build Station

Here you’ll follow simple “placemat” instructions or graphic monitor displays to assemble your droid in the proper sequence. Once complete, your droid will be paired with a remote control and activated as you watch it come to life! Pricing $99.99 per astromech droid unit, plus tax

Carry box and instructions included

Various personality-affiliation chips and other accessories are available for an additional charge

Age Recommendation: 3+

The experience area is limited to the builder and one Guest—at least one person in the party must be age 14 or older

Only the builder will be allowed to build a droid; the Guest of the builder may not build a droid

Custom astromech droid units are nonrefundable and are not eligible for Annual Passholder or other discounts

Another exciting feature that is connected to Galaxy’s Edge is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This immersive (and costly) experience is the ultimate vacation for Star Wars fans and lots of Guests are already loving it. This Resort could pave the way for the next generation of themed hotels and entertainment and it’s incredibly exciting to see the future of this ambitious Resort.

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is just one part of Star Wars: an expansive land-themed around the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films released by Disney. This incredibly-detailed and immersive land features some creative cuisine, beautiful landscaping, and iconic characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren.

