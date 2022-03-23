Disney Ride Queue Overflows, Completely Takes Over Park

As of late, we have been reporting on the spring break crowds at Walt Disney World. The spring break crowds hit both Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World early last week, resulting in select ride queues to take over the lands of the Park.

Over at Disneyland Resort, it seems the spring break crowds are also in full swing as one ride line overflowed with Guests, forcing the queue to extend outside and into the theme park.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is a fan-favorite attraction located in Critter Country at Disneyland Park.

Based on the childhood favorite “Winnie the Pooh” stories by A.A. Milne, this Disneyland attraction, called The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, takes Disney Guests of all ages through the Hundred Acre Woods. Disneyland describes the ride as:

Get lost in the pages of A.A. Milne’s classic tales as you glide through Pooh’s most memorable adventures. Board your beehive and get swept up in a gust of wind with Piglet, Gopher, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo. Band together with Tigger and friends to stay afloat in a torrential downpour. Celebrate sunny days and togetherness as Pooh finally gets his paws on some honey. This visual extravaganza filled with classic Disney songs is sure to delight cubs of all ages!

Recently, Guests were eager to take a ride through the Hundred Acre Wood at Disneyland Park, but as they approached the queue to board the attraction, they realized just how crowded this area of the theme park was.

Guests were overflowing out of the queue area, forcing fans of all ages to take over Critter Country. One Guest caught the crowds on camera, and shared the video to TikTok, which you can see below.

We do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Have you visited Disney World or Disneyland recently? Did you experience these crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.