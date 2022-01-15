Multiple Construction Projects Coming Soon to Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland

Walt Disney World is constantly changing. Over the years, the iconic Disney Park has received a multitude of improvements, refurbishments, and all-new themed builds.

In a series of new permits that have been filed by the Central Florida Disney Resort, it can be seen that Magic Kingdom Park will be receiving a slew of construction updates in the Fantasyland area.

Opening in 1971, Walt Disney World is currently amid The World’s Most Magical Celebration. The 50th anniversary event has seen many new experiences enter the Disney Parks; Disney Enchantment debuted over Cinderella Castle, while Harmonius and Disney KiteTails took to the waters of EPCOT’s World Showcase and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, respectively. Not only did new shows launch across the Parks but Mickey and Minnie could be seen in new EARidescent costumes, and the Emporium became stacked with glittery, fresh merchandise. Even if the latter did cause fights at the Main Street, U.S.A. location, the 50th birthday has been generally well-received.

Some Guests, however, feel like Disney CEO Bob Chapek is changing the Parks too much, implementing the paid-for Disney Genie+ service, part of Disney Genie, in replacement of the formerly free FastPass+ system. This was later inflated by other announcements like information from the latest Disney Earnings call which saw CFO Christine McCarthy state that portion sizes across food and drink would be reduced. It’s safe to say that each new day brings something new to Disney, and now it seems the Fantasyland area of Magic Kingdom Park will receive some physical alterations in the near future.

In permits filed here, here, and here, it can be seen that construction will be carried out on Magic Kingdom Drive all by New Horizon Construction Services. While it cannot be determined if or what attractions or locations are impacted, there are plenty of places that utilize this street address, namely the Gaston’s Tavern and Be Our Guest eateries.

Crowds have been high at Magic Kingdom recently with Lightning Lane lines extending across the Park, so the chances are these construction permits are for minor adjustments, or simply to spruce up for the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations.

Many of the Disney Parks have been receiving updates and new builds recently. Over at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is under extensive construction with the TRON rollercoaster is speedily coming along at Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom. Then there is the highly-anticipated debut of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser which will sit adjacent to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and even feature day trips to Batuu AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

