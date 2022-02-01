Tokyo Disneyland Announces Return of Easter Celebrations

After a three-year-long hiatus, Tokyo Disneyland has just announced that Easter festivities will return this year.

At Tokyo Disneyland, guests can enjoy the return of the mischievous Usatama in a strange and fun “Usatama Great Escape! Parade. Here, Guests can watch Mickey and friends wearing rabbit ears along with the strange egg character “Usatama.” The Usatama are characters created especially for Tokyo Disney Resort, which made their debut in 2017. The name “Usatama” comes from a combination of the Japanese words for rabbit (usagi) and egg (tama).

At Tokyo DisneySea, guests will be able to enjoy colorful decorations and paintings inspired by springtime flowers and animals at Via Paperino in Mediterranean Harbor from April 1 to June 30. In addition, merchandise items themed to spring at Tokyo Disney Resort will be offered. Also perfect for spring will be the cherry blossom-themed menu items at restaurants offering “Seasonal Taste Selections” in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea. It is also important to note that Guests will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise during this time. More on that below:

Special merchandise and menu items will be available from March 31.

The available merchandise and menu items may change without notice. In addition, depending on the circumstances, special merchandise and menu items may sell out or be discontinued during the event, or continue to be available after the event period ends.

Merchandise items with designs of Mickey Mouse and the Disney friends enjoying Easter, and items themed to spring at Tokyo Disney Resort, will be available at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

In addition to all of these festivities, guests can also enjoy “Astro Hero Time!”, a special version of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters. For a limited period from April 1 to August 31, Guests can have fun in this special version of the attraction, taking advantage of the opportunity to earn a high score by hitting certain targets in the attraction.

The Tokyo Disney Resort also discusses safety during this time, saying that the Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to give top priority to the health and safety of our guests and cast members in our Park operations, in compliance with the governmental “Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines.” We ask for your understanding and cooperation

