Disney Cast Member Alleges They Were Fired After Getting Pregnant

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

While Guests from all over the world come for the iconic and thrilling attractions, some of the most magical experiences take place when meeting characters from their favorite Disney movies, including Disney princesses, Disney Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and so much more.

However, one former Disney Cast Member alleges the experience is not quite as magical as some might think for those who play the Disney characters.

TikTok user @annemichelleshaw recently shared that they had moved from Utah to Florida to be a part of the Disney College Program. While in the program, they were hired to play the role of Tinker Bell.

The most Magical place on earth 🧚💕😂 #disneyworld #castmember#florida #utah #youngmom #tinkerbell #tinkerbellcosplay #blonde#disneyland #disneycollegeprogram #disneycollege

As you can see in the video above, however, they say they were fired after finding out that they were nine weeks pregnant just five weeks into the role. This isn’t the first former Disney Cast Member to allege these claims.

The Disney College Program allows students in school to get credit for working at Disney, all while experiencing the magic, and getting their foot inside the door with Mickey Mouse. It also allows anyone who is enrolled in college courses or who is a recent graduate to work for the Disney Parks and start their career as a Cast Member with The Walt Disney Company at either Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, Due to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, the College Program had to make an abrupt stop in 2020 at both Disneyland and Disney World but was able to finally restart in May of 2021.

Disney just recently announced that it is planning to phase back in non-distanced character meet and greets over the course of this summer. One of the Disney character meet and greets that has not reopened at this point is meeting Tinker Bell at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom.

Here’s what Disney says about the meet and greet with Tinker Bell that is still temporarily unavailable:

Hear a Real Fairy’s Tale

Step through the magical portal into Pixie Hollow and join Tinker Bell as she showcases her collection of treasures from the mainland. After your enchanting little encounter, you may be tempted to fly off with her toward the second star to the right. Take a Selfie with a Pixie

Remember to bring your camera and an autograph book so you can capture this fairy-tale moment forever!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!