Cops Chastised For Blasting Disney Music at Crime Scene, Wakes Up Entire Neighborhood

It seems cops are starting to use the Magic of Disney to their advantage.

Whenever people see cops on the scene, investigating a possible crime, many tend to whip out their phones and hit record. In a world where so much is dominated by social media, it becomes routine for people to record their surroundings at any given moment, and then post it on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and more. It seems that cops are starting to find ways, however, to stop YouTube videos from being made when it comes to a crime scene.

Santa Ana police officers flooded a local residential area on Monday night, with multiple cop cars and lights flashing throughout the area. It seems that they were arriving at a house for an investigation, but shockingly, the sounds being heard were not that of sirens, but Disney music. Late at night, the cops on the scene started blasting Disney music, waking up everyone on the street. The first song heard playing in the video is “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the Disney/Pixar film Toy Story. It was almost 11 p.m. when “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto and “Un Poco Loco,” from Coco and other Disney hits filled the air. The cops were investigating a crime related to theft at the home.

It seems that the cops did this after they noticed a YouTuber was recording, and they wanted to play the music in an attempt to demonetize the video, as the music would set off a copyright infringement on YouTube once uploaded. ABC reported that YouTuber was heard telling officers to “have respect for the neighbors.” however the music carried on.

One of the nearby neighbors, Council member Jonathan Hernandez, said “It was eerie, and it was discomforting because you don’t hear Disney music being played that loud near 11 o’clock at night.” The report continues:

Hernandez is seen in the video speaking with one of the officers. “Why are you doing this,” Hernandez asked. “Because they get copyright infringement,” the officer replied. The YouTuber is heard in the recording saying it’s because “he knows I have a YouTube channel.” That channel is called Santa Ana Audits.

Check out the video below.

Hernandez actually spoke to one of the officers, stating “I’m embarrassed that this is how you’re treating my neighbors. There’s children here. Have some respect for my community.” The officer apologized for their actions.

Professor of music and copyright at Berklee Online Dr. E. Michael Harrington spoke out on this recent trend.

“I’ve been reading about it and seeing it on YouTube. I think it’s clearly illegal because it is a public performance,” Harrington said of the officers playing the music loud enough for the public to hear. YouTube has bots that go around and they match the song they’re hearing, and then if that’s on YouTube and it wasn’t cleared, then the music, the song recording and the copyright, they get taken down, and then the person [who] posted it, who is trying to be a good citizen to say, ‘Watch what this cop did or cops, they should be prosecuted,’ that person now gets a copyright strike for doing an act that’s far more important than what the cops are doing.”

Considering this act caused quite a stir and upset in the community, it will be interesting to see if Disney music is once again heard blasting from another cop car in the future.

Have you ever heard of this happening? Let us know in the comments below.