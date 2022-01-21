The Complete Rockers’ Guide to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

If you don’t want to miss a thing at Walt Disney World Resort, you can’t skip out on what some might call Disney World’s most thrilling attraction.

While Walt Disney World Resort is known for its iconic attractions that can be enjoyed by many ages and have become synonymous with the Disney Parks like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan’s Flight, Frozen Ever After, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Remy’ Ratatouille Adventure, among others, there are also plenty of thrill rides for Guests to enjoy.

Splash Mountain (currently closed for refurbishment), Space Mountain, The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Expedition Everest (currently closed for refurbishment), and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror all get plenty of fanfare for the thrilling nature of their rides. Even Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new roller coaster coming to EPCOT in 2022, has received plenty of hype.

But, perhaps the most thrilling ride at Walt Disney World Resort seems to be one that is mistakenly forgotten: The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

The History of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster first opened on July 29, 1999 at Disney’s MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) on Sunset Boulevard and debuted with a dedication ceremony that included Aerosmith. This was the first roller coaster at Walt Disney World to feature multiple inversions and the ride vehicles had 120-125 speakers and 24 sub-woofers, perfect for the big-time rocker.

A second installation with an identical track layout opened as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith at Disneyland Paris in 2002. It closed on September 2, 2019, for a planned renovation that will be themed to Iron Man and The Avengers.

Where is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster located?

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride is located to the left of Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

While Disney’s Hollywood Studios is known for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the popular attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as others like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and many others, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is one of the longest-running attractions in the Disney Park.

Who is Aerosmith?

If you’re taking a vacation to Disney World, you may not think of the Aerosmith band as a ‘Disney-themed attraction.’ Aerosmith, an American rock band formed in Boston in 1970, consists of Steven Tyler (lead vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and Brad Whitford (guitar). They are known for hits like “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing,” “Love in an Elevator,” “Walk This Way,” “Crazy,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” and many others.

Aerosmith is the best-selling American hard rock band of all time, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide, including over 85 million records in the U.S. They have 25 gold, 18 platinum, and 12 multi-platinum albums and hold the record for the most total certifications by an American group and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American group.

Aerosmith gives you a behind the scenes look at their world

What does the line queue look like in Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?

As Guests enter the line queue, they walk into a high-ceiling circular room themed to a fictional record label called G-Force Records. The walls are decorated with ceiling-high guitars and digital posters of Hollywood Record artists. These digital posters can display Guests’ names as recording artists if they’re picked up by the scanners that read MagicBands.

Guests are taken to Studio C and, after waiting outside, they walk in on Aerosmith working on an instrumental recording of “Walk this Way” with a sound engineer. The band greets the Guests and just then, the manager walks in to tell the band that they’re running late for a show. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the rest of the band decides they can’t leave the Guests behind and convinces the manager to give all Guests backstage passes and take them to the show.

The manager makes a phone call ordering a “really fast” limo that needs to be “super stretch.” As the limo with Aerosmith peels out heading to the show, Guests exit Studio C and head to the vehicle boarding station.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster: The Most Intense Ride in Disney World

You’ve boarded the limo, been secured, and now you’re awaiting takeoff.

The stretch limo is stopped in front of a tunnel with a sign flashing humorous messages like “Traffic bug you? Then STEP on it!” Then you hear Steven Tyler come on the speaker. He counts down from five and BOOM! The limo launches off climbing from 0 to 57 mph in less than 2.8 seconds. As the limo enters the tunnel, your phto is taken and a set of Aerosmith songs play.

It’s as thrilling of an attraction as you’ll experience in all of Walt Disney World.

Disney’s official description of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?

State-of-the-Art Sound Your super-stretch limo is decked out with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system.Each vehicle broadcasts different Aerosmith hit songs, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle.” The classic “Love in an Elevator” was rewritten as “Love in a Roller Coaster” specifically for this rocktastic attraction.

Want a secret hack for knowing what song you’re going to hear while riding the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? There are five different limos and they all have a different set list.

You’ll know what you’re going to hear based on the license plate.

License plates and songs heard on each car:

1QKLIMO: “Nine Lives”

UGOBABE: “Love in an Elevator” and “Walk This Way”

BUHBYE: “Young Lust”, “F.I.N.E.*” and “Love in an Elevator” (Rollercoaster)

H8TRFFC: “Back in the Saddle” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”

2FAST4U: “Sweet Emotion” (live, as featured in A Little South of Sanity)

What are the height requirements for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith?

You must be at least 48 inches to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

What is a typical wait time for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith?

The wait time for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster fluctuates throughout the year depending upon crowd levels. Typically, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster wait can run anywhere between 35-70 minutes throughout the day depending on the time, as well.

Does the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster go upside down?

Yes, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster goes upside down and has restraints that come over your shoulders.

Because it goes upside down and takes off with such force, many consider it to be the most intense ride in the Disney Parks, including more intense than Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom.

The Future of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Will Disney close Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?

While there have been rumors and speculation, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith remains open and running at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

There have continued to be rumors that the attraction could close and a retheme could be imminent, but Disney has not confirmed any of these to be true and Disney’s construction reveals a different story.

Earlier in 2021, a permit was filed to “sand, prime and paint the exterior guitar icon”. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering has revealed the entire final project along with a statement, indicating that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is here to stay despite rumors of a retheme.

Walt Disney Imagineers even proudly posted their work once it was finished and said:

Recently, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith covers were dropped revealing the dazzling refurbishment of everyone’s favorite oversized guitar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. After weeks of preparation, body work and some fresh paint, the iconic guitar has been restored to look better than ever and keep our fans rocking on. Thanks to our rock stars from the Florida Design & Show Quality team! 🎸⭐️

With the rose-red guitar now on display for Disney Guests to see, the overarching belief is that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is here to stay.

Does Disney Genie+ work on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?

Yes! Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is one of the attractions you can select as part of Disney Genie+. Other attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that are a part of Disney Genie+ include:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Junior Play & Dance!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s official description of Disney Genie+ reads:

In addition to getting all of the great features that come with the complimentary Disney Genie service, purchasing Disney Genie+ service will offer even more convenience and flexibility, for $15 plus tax (USD) per ticket per day. This new service, offered at more than 40 attractions and experiences throughout Walt Disney World theme parks, lets you select the next available arrival window for Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane experiences! You may make one selection at a time, starting at 7:00 AM on the day of your visit (experiences are subject to limited availability). If your theme park ticket includes the Park Hopper option, you can select Lightning Lane arrival windows across multiple theme parks.

Things To Do Near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is home to many thrilling and fun attractions.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is located off Sunset Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is next door and just down the street is Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage.

Disney’s official description of Twilight Zone Tower of Terror reads:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.

Disney’s official description of Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage reads:

Be Our Guest

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

Also nearby is Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, which is perfect for youngsters who don’t want to ride or aren’t quite tall enough to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Disney’s official description of the attraction reads:

Welcome Aspiring Racers

Learn what it takes to be a champion racer from the legendary Lightning McQueen at Sunset Showcase. High-Tech Hijinks

To kick things off, Lightning demonstrates what he’s learned over the years by using his brand-new, state-of-the-art racing simulator and its wraparound screen. Of course, as this seasoned racer has discovered throughout his career, things don’t always go according to plan, and he has to think fast to get back on course. With Tow Mater, Cruz Ramirez and the gang from Radiator Springs rooting him on, Lightning gears up for the challenge. Will he emerge victorious? Speed on over to find out.

Currently, Fantasmic! is closed for refurbishments, but the nighttime spectacular– located just in front of Rock ‘n’ Roller coaster– is expected to open later this year.

In addition to these attractions on Sunset Boulevard, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has plenty more for Guests to enjoy including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Toy Story Mania!, Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, and many more.

Where does Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith rank on your list of attractions?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?