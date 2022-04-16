CA Police Dept. Officially Investigates Officers Blaring Disney Music at Crime Scene

Recently, police officers in Santa Ana, California came under fire for blaring Disney music and allegedly waking an entire neighborhood while responding to a call.

While investigating a home theft in the area at nearly 11 p.m., the officers played “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Pixar Animation Studios’ hit Toy Story franchise, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Un Poco Loco” from Coco, and other famous Disney movie songs.

You can watch a video of the situation — in which city councilman Johnathan Hernandez arrives on the scene and questions the officers saying, “Guys, what’s going on with the music here?” — below:

Now, it seems that the Santa Ana Police Department has launched an official investigation into the incident. Per a recent report:

A California police department has launched an investigation into its own officers who were filmed blaring copyrighted Disney music in attempts to prevent residents from recording them.

The article went on to note that this situation is part of an unfortunate “growing trend”:

The incident reflects an apparently growing trend in which police officers play copyrighted music in order to prevent videos of them from being posted on to social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, which can remove content that includes unauthorized content. Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Had an “NDA For Toddlers” For “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Santa Ana PD shared a statement in an official Facebook post. The Department’s comments read:

The Santa Ana Police Department is aware of a video that has surfaced involving one of our officers. We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video. The Santa Ana Police Department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the Department and the conduct of its employees. Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations. “My expectation is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve,” – Chief of Police David Valentin

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic as this investigation continues to develop.