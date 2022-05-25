Upset Guests Call Disney “Hell” and a “Waste of Money”

Fans discussed whether or not a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is worth the time, effort, and/or money.
Everyone knows Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, with all of the four Parks packed to the brim with exciting rides, attractions, and fine dining. The Disney resort in Orlando, Florida proves to be insanely popular, with the Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme Park in the entire world.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s well as other reasons, the Disney Parks have struggled recently, with Guests seeing increasing prices with content seemingly being removed. From lackluster food, smaller portion sizes, quality control issues, and price increases in seemingly every area, Guests are starting to become frustrated with the Walt Disney World experience.
In the past, we have covered multiple fans and Guest reactions to the costly nature of a Disney World vacation with many making the same claim that “it’s not worth it”.
A post shared on Reddit exemplified this age-old debate which simply reads, “[Does anyone agree] that Disney World and other places like it are a waste of time and money?”
This post unsurprisingly sparked a wide debate about whether or not Disney World is truly worth the time and the money. One user said, “It’s just very cost prohibitive right now! It’s always been expensive, but $4k for 5 days?!? And the Fastpass system now costs extra, and the food is insanely expensive, and the Disney Resorts are not great but crazy expensive. It’s just not a good value for my dollar right now, for sure!!”
Another said commented on the sometimes-absurd wait times, saying, “I was so excited to go to Disneyland, couldn’t believe that we had to line up at least an hour for every ride. So basically, we paid a fortune, spent over 8 hours of standing in a queue with kids for a total of 15 minutes of fun rides (which were admittedly great, but the rest of the day was such rubbish). Don’t start me on the overpriced sandwich we waited 50 minutes for. And people go back once they know this?” One user simply described Disney as “one of the rings of hell”.
In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it.
These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per Guest.
One user described the current state of Disney saying, “Disney World definitely not the same place I remember from when I was a kid. Now they nickle-and-dime you at every turn on top of their already skyrocketing prices. Everything is IP-based now instead of experience-based. It’s just a shell of what it used to be”.
Despite this rather harsh assessment of the Orlando, Florida Park, and Disney Parks in general, hundreds of thousands of people still visit every year. If you have been to Walt Disney World Resort as of late, you likely realized that whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Parks are often packed with people.
When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Now, the Parks seem as packed as ever with almost every ride reaching hour-long waits daily. At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide whether or not a trip to Disney is worth it, if you enjoy it, that’s all there is to it.
It’s been a big year for the Walt Disney World Resort as well, with EPCOT receiving two new rides in the span of just a few months. Last October saw the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavillion and in just a few weeks we will see the incredibly-exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind open as well. While the ride is not open yet, some very lucky Guests have been able to preview the ride and are absolutely loving it so far. Many are calling it a mix between Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Space Mountain.
Rock Out On An Intergalactic Chase
An All-New Attraction located in World Discovery at EPCOT-Launching May 27, 2022!
Introducing an All-New Coaster
This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!
Do you think the Disney Parks are worth it?
