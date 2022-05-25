Upset Guests Call Disney “Hell” and a “Waste of Money”

Fans discussed whether or not a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is worth the time, effort, and/or money.

Everyone knows Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, with all of the four Parks packed to the brim with exciting rides, attractions, and fine dining. The Disney resort in Orlando, Florida proves to be insanely popular, with the Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme Park in the entire world.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s well as other reasons, the Disney Parks have struggled recently, with Guests seeing increasing prices with content seemingly being removed. From lackluster food, smaller portion sizes, quality control issues, and price increases in seemingly every area, Guests are starting to become frustrated with the Walt Disney World experience.

In the past, we have covered multiple fans and Guest reactions to the costly nature of a Disney World vacation with many making the same claim that “it’s not worth it”.

A post shared on Reddit exemplified this age-old debate which simply reads, “[Does anyone agree] that Disney World and other places like it are a waste of time and money?”

This post unsurprisingly sparked a wide debate about whether or not Disney World is truly worth the time and the money. One user said, “It’s just very cost prohibitive right now! It’s always been expensive, but $4k for 5 days?!? And the Fastpass system now costs extra, and the food is insanely expensive, and the Disney Resorts are not great but crazy expensive. It’s just not a good value for my dollar right now, for sure!!”

Another said commented on the sometimes-absurd wait times, saying, “I was so excited to go to Disneyland, couldn’t believe that we had to line up at least an hour for every ride. So basically, we paid a fortune, spent over 8 hours of standing in a queue with kids for a total of 15 minutes of fun rides (which were admittedly great, but the rest of the day was such rubbish). Don’t start me on the overpriced sandwich we waited 50 minutes for. And people go back once they know this?” One user simply described Disney as “one of the rings of hell”.