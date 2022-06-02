Guest Desperately Seeks Advice Before Experiencing Dreaded Disneyland Attraction

Visiting Disneyland Resort with your significant other is a whole different magical experience. Sharing the delicious dining offerings, taking pictures at fantastic photo spots, meeting your favorite characters, and riding classic attractions with someone you love could easily make The Happiest Place On Earth a little happier.

However, visiting Disneyland with your fairytale princess or prince charming can sometimes become a little complicated, as is the case for a Guest seeking advice for a future date at the Park.

Redditor u/lalusto asked on the Disneyland subreddit if anyone could share any advice not to get entirely drenched while riding Splash Mountain. She added that she would be visiting the Park with a new boyfriend soon and that she’d rather not look like a raccoon at the end of the ride.

Many fellow Redditors suggested she took the last seat on the log and wore a rain poncho, a common practice among Guests who don’t enjoy getting wet while riding Splash Mountain. Others commented that getting wet on the ride was inevitable and the best she could do was try to duck and protect her face, and some even mentioned their party should try to distribute the weight on the log as evenly as possible. While all this advice is undoubtedly helpful, getting wet while experiencing a water ride is inevitable.

Redditor u/Kakali4 made a hilarious, although very accurate, comment that if the original poster’s boyfriend couldn’t love her at her post-Splash Mountain look, he wasn’t a keeper and added that sitting in the back with a poncho on would be a good strategy. While it is yet to be seen if the original poster’s boyfriend is or isn’t her true prince charming, with unconditional love regardless of her look after Splash Mountain (or on the ride’s photo, as many of us are not exactly photogenic when visiting the Laughing Place), we hope this happy couple enjoys their visit to Disneyland Resort.

More on Splash Mountain

In summer 2020, Disney announced Imagineers would be working on a complete retheme of Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog ride.

Recently, Disney fans worldwide went into a frenzy as Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiana, stated during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan that this ride would open in 2024. However, Disney has not confirmed the official timeline for the attraction’s retheme but is allegedly releasing more information about the project during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans next month.

Related: ‘Princess and the Frog’ Takes Over Splash Mountain

The official Disneyland website describes Splash Mountain as follows:

A Hare-Raising Adventure

Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! Related: Guest Breaks Rules, Sticks Foot Outside of Splash Mountain Boat You Will Get Wet!

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. A Splash of History

Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988. Related: Splash Mountain Experiences Major Difficulties Ahead of Tiana Retheme

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Do you like Splash Mountain? Do you have any tips for riding it? Let us know in the comments below!