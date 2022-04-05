Splash Mountain Experiences Major Difficulties Ahead of Tiana Retheme

In summer 2020, Disney announced Imagineers will be working on a complete retheme of Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog ride.

Though we do not yet have confirmation as to when this retheme will be happening, Splash Mountain has been experiencing some major technical difficulties in its current state.

Splash Mountain is currently located at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The attraction is based off of the film, Song of the South, which is extremely controversial as many deem it racist.

In fact, the movie considered by many as the most controversial and notorious film in Disney’s history. Because of this, it was never made available on home video in the U.S. and is currently missing from Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

Song of the South is a mix of live-action and animation and features an older African-American plantation laborer named Uncle Remus who tells stories to a young white boy. Groups including the NAACP protested the film’s initial release.

Within Splash Mountain, you can spot many of the characters from Song of the South, including Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

Splash Mountain is based off of the controversial film, Song of the South. The official Disney World description reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.

After a petition coincidentally made its rounds on the internet, Disney Parks announced last summer that the classic theme park attraction Splash Mountain — which opened in the late ’80s and early ’90s at the California and Florida theme parks — would be rethemed to the 2009 Disney Princess animated movie The Princess and the Frog.

Ahead of the retheme, Splash Mountain at Disneyland is experiencing some major technical difficulties. Guests who recently visited Disneyland Park and rode Splash Mountain were in for a surprise when the sound on the animatronics were completely muffled, changing the entire ride experience.

The malfunctions were caught on video, which you can see below.

The malfunctions may influence Disney to retheme the ride quicker; however, it is important to note that at this time, we do not have a date as to when Disney will be fully rolling out these changes to Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Disney World, but Melissa Valiquette, Vice President of Magic Kingdom, recently stated “When we are reimagining a new attraction or area, this can be a lengthy process”, indicating it could be some time before we see Tiana take over Splash Mountain.

The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been pushing inclusion for quite some time now. From reimagining Splash Mountain into a The Princess and the Frog theme to having a gender neutral dress code at the Parks, the company has made multiple efforts in depicting more accurate representation.

We have also seen the Disney Parks transition the welcome announcements Guests hear in various lands and attractions to be more accommodating to all Guests when walking into the theme parks. Instead of greeting Guests by saying, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” the theme parks now say, “Hello everyone,” moving toward a more inclusive statement that applies to people of all genders. You can read more about this here.

Have you noticed Splash Mountain malfunctioning a lot lately? Let us know in the comments below.