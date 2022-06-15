Guest Concerned Over Huge Black Smoke Ring Above Disneyland

The Happiest Place On Earth has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre, which recently resumed its regular schedule. And at Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park.

With projection mapping, water projections, theatrical lighting, lasers, choreographed water fountains, flames, pyrotechnics, and firework effects, nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland are sure to amaze every Guest during their visit.

Several of these effects can be seen from outside the Park due to their magnitude. However, that is not always a good thing.

Redditor u/BasedSmalls recently made a concerning post asking about a massive ring of black smoke above Disneyland, wondering if any fellow Redditors had seen it and knew if anything had happened at the Park.

Seeing a massive column, or in this case ring, of smoke above the Happiest Place On Earth would make any Guest understandably concerned. Fortunately, as some Redditors pointed out, the smoke was most likely caused by one scene of the World of Color show at Disney California Adventure, which involves a massive burst of flames, sending out an equally massive cloud of smoke.

The official Disneyland website describes World of Color as follows:

A Breathtaking Extravaganza Thrill as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed pyrotechnics explode in a blaze of brilliant color. Watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling. The astounding spectacle sweeps across the water, lighting up Paradise Gardens Park and dazzling your senses. Relive the memories as scenes and music from beloved Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a grand fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water. Don’t miss this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color and emotion!

It is worth noting that Disneyland Resort has several safety and security measures and procedures in place to ensure the safety of Guests and Cast Members. While this cloud of smoke came from a nighttime show, the Park is prepared to handle any situation should an incident arise.

More on Disneyland Resort

