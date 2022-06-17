Galactic Hero Arrives at Disneyland In an Exciting New Mission

Buzz Lightyear to Star Command, come in Star Command.

The young and young at heart just got another reason to visit Disneyland Resort, as galactic hero Buzz Lightyear is now roaming Tomorrowland looking for new recruits to join the Star Command.

In a video posted by Disney Hype Beast (@disney_hype_beast_80) on Instagram, we can see Buzz Lightyear in his Star Command uniform, saying he hopes to see all recruits at some point of his journey through Tomorrowland. You can click here to see the video.

Since Disney Parks resumed character interactions, Disneyland has been making the most of these experiences, adding lots of new characters recently, including Mirabel from Encanto, who has appeared at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who are now roaming the Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel who have been patrolling Avengers Campus, Darth Vader, who recently returned to the Star Wars Launch Bay at Tomorrowland, and now, Buzz Lightyear, who will make appearances around Tomorrowland looking for new fuel sources to help the Star Command.

We are excited to see all these new characters making appearances and meeting Guests at the Parks, and we can’t wait to see who else will be coming in the future!

More on Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland

At Disneyland Park, fans of this galactic hero can test their aim at Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland as they try to defeat Zurg during a thrilling space battle. And over at Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy Disney Midway Mania at Pixar Pier, where they can meet Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and many more characters from the Pixar films.

We recently reported on a possible retheming of Space Mountain inspired by Pixar’s Lightyear (2022). However, this is still speculative, and many fans remain skeptical about the news, as Disney officials have not addressed this rumor.

Chris Evans recently visited Disney California Adventure to promote Pixar’s Lightyear, in which he takes on the role of Buzz Lightyear. The photo shoot at the Park quickly went viral, with Guy Fieri hilariously recreating the “not photoshopped” pictures.

Fans of this character can now head to their favorite movie theater to enjoy this new story, starring Chris Evans and directed by Angus MacLane. A synopsis of the film reads:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Are you excited to meet Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!