Chris Evans Defends Disneyland Photos, “I’m Not Photoshopped”

Chris Evans is no stranger to the Disney community. For nearly ten years, he starred as Marvel’s Captain America/Steve Rogers in Captain America: First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now, he’s taking on a new role in Pixar’s Lightyear, coming to theaters on June 17. In this sci-fi adventure, we see the real-life Buzz Lightyear that inspired Andy’s beloved toy Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in Toy Story (1995).

This week, Evans made a special appearance at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Pixar shared two photos of Evans with Mickey and Minnie (dressed in Woody and Buzz Lightyear costumes), as well as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Joy, Sadness, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear:

Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters June 17! @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/ye8RvKB7gk — Pixar (@Pixar) June 12, 2022

Evans has posed precisely the same in both photos, hands inside his pockets and confidently smiling at the camera. Some Disney fans joked that he looked photoshopped in.

Today, Evans took to Twitter to respond to the allegations:

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️ (And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

Fans responded with other photos of Evans at red carpet events in similar poses, agreeing that the star does have a “very disciplined pose.” @arigcevans wrote:

what do you mean by “very disciplined pose”? we’ve never noticed pic.twitter.com/B27J39OSEz — karolina (@arigcevans) June 12, 2022

Head to your favorite movie theater on June 17 to see the premiere of Pixar’s Lightyear starring Chris Evans. From Disney:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

