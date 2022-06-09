“Exceeds All Expectations” Fans Blow Up New ‘Toy Story’ Movie

The Pixar Universe holds some of the greatest animated films to date, and Lightyear (2022), the Toy Story (1995) prequel, was billed as nothing less than outstanding. However, fans aren’t sure how they feel about the new Buzz Lightyear.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ended the episodic journey of Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), Star Command Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Mr. Potato head (Don Rickles), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Hamm the Pig (John Ratzenberger), and Slinky Dog (Jim Varney).

From the minds of John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Doctor, Lee Unkrich, Ed Catmull, and Steve Jobs, Toy Story cemented itself as one of the greatest franchises in history.

With the expansion of the Story franchise with Toy Story 4 (2019), fans were thrilled to see more of their favorite toys as they encountered new characters, such as Forky (Tony Hale).

Then, with news of a Toy Story prequel that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy and acted as the Star Wars of Andy’s life, Lightyear excited virtually every Disney fan.

Life seemed perfect for every Pixar fan as new trailers and sneak peeks showed the legendary Lightyear (Chris Evans) traversing the galaxy and encountering deadly extraterrestrials.

Now, with early reviews, it seems that Lightyear is a new favorite:

#Lightyear exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyond… an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command.

#Lightyear exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyond… an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command. pic.twitter.com/YS77sz5ZUJ — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 9, 2022

Another viewer writes:

#Lightyear does everything a Buzz Lightyear film needs to do. The visuals are excellent, the core characters are likable, and Evans is a great choice. There are more than a few moments that will have fans cheering, and “Sox the cat” steals the show… Hilarious character.

#Lightyear does everything a Buzz Lightyear film needs to do. The visuals are excellent, the core characters are likable, and Evans is a great choice. There are more than a few moments that will have fans cheering, and “Sox the cat” steals the show… Hilarious character. pic.twitter.com/vC0Lc6QxvE — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) June 9, 2022

One fan shares:

#Lightyear is so frickin beautiful! Not gonna lie tears were shed here. It’s packed with action, comedy & so many positive & powerful messages like the importance of friendships & perseverance. @ChrisEvans

is an AMAZING #BuzzLightyear. The entire cast was amazing.

#Lightyear is so frickin beautiful! Not gonna lie tears were shed here. It's packed with action, comedy & so many positive & powerful messages like the importance of friendships & perseverance. @ChrisEvans is an AMAZING #BuzzLightyear. The entire cast was amazing. 🥲🚀 pic.twitter.com/Bz4kTDaPsN — Genesis O'Neill (@genesisoneill) June 9, 2022

It’s never easy releasing new movies, especially when they’re so heavily tied into an intellectual property like Toy Story that the general public adores.

With social media being able to cripple or bolster a new movie, it’s clear that Chris Evans’ Pixar debut is a knockout:

Lightyear = visually stunning, epic space adventure, cinematic masterpiece. So gorgeous you’ll forget it’s animation. Sox is hilarious, Zurg is full of surprises, most importantly, Chris Evans perfectly embodies Buzz Lightyear! You’ll never look at sandwiches the same. #Lightyear

Lightyear = visually stunning, epic space adventure, cinematic masterpiece. So gorgeous you'll forget it's animation. Sox is hilarious, Zurg is full of surprises, most importantly, Chris Evans perfectly embodies Buzz Lightyear! You'll never look at sandwiches the same. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/vlE0OY7IxM — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 9, 2022

The press and critics really can’t get enough of this new Pixar film:

#Lightyear is an epic, breathtaking love letter to sci-fi & its imaginative, compelling capabilities. Perfectly crafts a transportive, immersive, aesthetically appealing world & a poignant hero’s journey. @ChrisEvans

does a terrific job coloring Buzz with a heapton of heart.

#Lightyear is an epic, breathtaking love letter to sci-fi & its imaginative, compelling capabilities. Perfectly crafts a transportive, immersive, aesthetically appealing world & a poignant hero’s journey. @ChrisEvans does a terrific job coloring Buzz with a heapton of heart. pic.twitter.com/blywcN7qra — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 9, 2022

Congratulations to Lightyear director Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman, and the entire Pixar team at Walt Disney Studios!

Lightyear officially hits theaters on June 17.

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for the upcoming film The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018) among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot).

Are you excited to watch Lightyear? Comment below!