Disney Fans Fear the Worst With Rumored Space Mountain Retheming

Since the word of a possible permanent retheming of the beloved Disneyland attraction Space Mountain was released, Guests have mostly remained skeptical about the matter, but some have not received the news with joy.

The alleged retheming of Space Mountain would be permanent and based on the new Pixar film, Lightyear (2022). Per a new report about the possible retheme, which Walt Disney Company officials have not confirmed at this time:

The rumor suggests that Space Mountain will receive a permanent Lightyear re-theme, which will be announced at D23 this fall. The main basis of this rumor is the use of a structure that looks similar to Space Mountain’s silhouette in Lightyear, which has appeared in promotional trailers. That structure appears to be the launchpad for Star Command that will eventually send Lightyear on his mission to the cosmos.

Redditor u/jtmachuca shared their opinion on the subject, commenting that they are not a fan of the other overlays that Space Mountain goes through, possibly referring to the current Hyperspace Mountain overlay and the seasonal Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy. They add that they don’t want this overlay to happen, but they feel it will.

Fellow Redditors quickly shared their thoughts in response to this post. u/BeTheBall- commented that they don’t think this overlay would be lengthy, let alone permanent, since there is already a Buzz Lightyear-themed attraction in Tomorrowland mere steps away from Space Mountain.

User u/PhantomVisions commented that “something” in the movie vaguely resembles the beloved attraction, much like it did on the TV show Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000-2001), in which the Star Command station was modeled after Space Mountain, adding that this similarity on the movie was most likely a similar homage to the attraction rather than a direct hint for a refurb.

As of the publication of this article, no statement had been released by Disney Parks officials addressing the retheming, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see more from Pixar Animation Studios coming to Disneyland Resort as Disney California Adventure, the Resort’s second gate, is already home to Pixar Pier and the Paradise Pier Hotel is set to receive a Pixar-influenced makeover shortly as well.

More on Space Mountain

At Disneyland, Guests can currently experience Hyperspace Mountain, a Star Wars overlay of this beloved attraction which opened on April 29 to be a part of the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, held at Disneyland Park on May 3 and 4, during May the Fourth celebrations, and on May 27, during this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center. Space Mountain will return to its original theming on July 5.

The official Disneyland website describes Space Mountain as follows:

All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience.

More on Disneyland Park

