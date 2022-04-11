Disneyland Guests Flustered After Iconic Attraction Is Changed

Disney is constantly implementing more functionalities within its mobile app. From buying tickets to using Genie and Genie+, booking dining reservations, merchandise mobile checkout, and placing mobile orders, the Disneyland app provides its users with all the tools they may need to make the most out of their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, regardless of the app’s possibilities, a relatively new detail has Guests feeling flustered as mixed opinions continue to arise.

Twitter user Coffee Master Caitie (@Caitiebear13) recently posted a screenshot of her Disneyland app, saying she didn’t know how to feel about Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! being the icon of Disney California Adventure.

Can I just say… I don’t know how I feel about Mission Breakout being the icon of DCA pic.twitter.com/IDVKuvVWSQ — Coffee Master Caitie (@Caitiebear13) April 10, 2022

Many users’ responses indicate that they share Caitie’s thoughts, as they mention they would prefer to see Grizzly Peak, the iconic mountain where Grizzly River Run is located, or even the Pixar Pal-A-Round. User Mister Mellow (@MisterMellowo) represents the majority of these responses in the following tweet:

It's supposed to be Grizzly Peak. Such a beautiful icon, a marvel of sculpting that is being covered up by overgrown trees. They've been using the ferris wheel the last few years anyway. Which is weird because it's just… a ferris wheel. With a Mickey face. — Mister Mellow (@MisterMellowo) April 11, 2022

User SMRT-1 (@JJSingh9) supports this idea, as he mentions that the Grizzly is the icon of California, and therefore Grizzly River Run should be the icon of Disney California adventure.

Well, let’s see. It’s still called CALIFORNIA Adventure. California is still, in the most minimal way, theoretically the theme. The Grizzly is the icon of California. Grizzly River Run should still be the primary icon. Not that slapdash monstrosity. Ick. Don’t like. — SMRT-1 🏳️‍🌈 (@JJSingh) April 11, 2022

Regarding the Pixar Pal-A-Round, user A Bolt Out The Blue (@mainstrtmouse) states that the Pixar Pier would work better as the Theme Park’s icon since it’s colorful and fun, making it distinctively Disney.

Exactly! When I think of DCA I think of Paradise Pier. IT WORKS. It's fun, it's colorful, it sales on merchandise, it's distinctively Disney. — 💙✨A Bolt Out The Blue✨💙 (@mainstrtmouse) April 11, 2022

Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) added to the conversation, saying it is upsetting to see Marvel IPs suddenly dropped all over the Park.

Ten years ago it felt like DCA achieved the theming it long lacked, and it's upsetting that a few years ago Marvel IPs were seemingly suddenly dropped all over the park. — Jason Rosenthal (@JasonCRosenthal) April 11, 2022

While these opinions are all valid and the frustration amongst Guests is understood, it is true that Avenger’s Campus at Disney California Adventure is the newest land at Disneyland Resort. With it being so successful, it is understandable that Disney decided to use its tallest attraction as the new icon of the Park.