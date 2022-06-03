Disney Worker Breaks Up Surprise Proposal, Snatches Ring From Guests

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their family-friendly attractions, rides, and entertainment, few are remembered for the beauty in the way that Disneyland Paris is.

A love letter from Disney and its team of incredible Imagineers, Disneyland Paris is truly a sight to behold. Everywhere you look gives you a picture-perfect place to capture memories and enjoy yourself. The Park arguably has one of the prettiest castles in the entire lineup of Disney Parks, as well as all of the beautifully-themed lands throughout.

This beauty, along with the romantic nature of the Resort may give some the idea to propose here, which is quite common in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World back in Florida. However, it is important to remember to follow the rules.

A bizarre video was recently shared on social media, going viral incredibly quickly. The video shows a failed marriage proposal at the Disneyland Resort in Paris. See the video below shared by u/zR0B3ry2VAiH:

This takes the cake.. (Ring🤔) A Disney employee snatches a ring mid proposal

As you can see in the video, the two Guests were sharing a very intimate moment on a stage in front of the beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Partis when a Cast Member came up to them and snatched the ring out of their hands. We assume this happened as the two Guests had not gotten permission to do this in this area.

The Cast Member took the ring and motioned for the Guests to leave the stage.

Surprisingly, this is not even the first time we have seen Disney employees step in and stop a proposal from happening within the Disney Parks. We covered a story where Disney security was forced to stop a proposal from taking place, more on that here.

While this may have been a rather harsh and abrupt way to inform the Guest they were intruding, it is always important to follow the rules that Disney lays out in its Parks. For more on Disneyland Paris rules, click here.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

