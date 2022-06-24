Disneyland Paris “Absolutely Ruins” Disney Parks Experience For Guest

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most magical Disney Park in the world, one that truly feels like walking into a fairytale. With many exclusive attractions like Phantom Manor, an extended version of Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Crush’s Coaster, a wide variety of Disney characters meeting and interacting with Guests, exclusive food and merchandise items, and so much more, it is not hard to see why Disneyland Paris is a fan-favorite Park.

However, one Guest took to Reddit to share his experience, explaining why Disneyland Paris ruined the way she experiences Disney Parks from now on.

Redditor u/YourExoticBabe shared her experience visiting Disneyland Paris. She starts her story by saying that she’s been going to Disneyland Resort for a year now and that she even got a Magic Key Pass when they were announced, going to the Parks at least once a month. She adds that she recently left Paris after a 3-day trip during which she visited Disneyland Paris, saying the Park is the most beautiful thing she has ever seen. She comments on the size of the Park and the fact that she didn’t have to avoid any strollers or scooters running over her feet, praising the Park’s “Aladdin section,” probably referring to Adventureland.

The original poster noted the differences in a couple of rides, including Big Thunder Mountain, which is located in the middle of the Rivers of the Far West and is one of her favorite rides in Disneyland Resort, Hyperspace Mountain, which is super intense in her opinion but she still loved it, and Phantom Manor, the Disneyland Paris equivalent of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

The original poster ends the recount of her trip by saying that Disneyland Paris is so well organized, clean, and not as crowded as its Anaheim counterpart and that Disneyland Paris “has absolutely ruined my home Park for me now.” “I don’t think I can settle for it anymore,” she added. u/YourExoticBabe even commented she wouldn’t be renewing her Magic Key Pass for the California Park to try and visit Disneyland Paris more often instead.

Disneyland Paris has an undoubted characteristic charm, and reading about this Guest’s experience while discovering it makes us want to plan our next Disney vacation to the Parisian Park.

