Disneyland Seemingly Eliminates Magic Key Passholder Program

In recent days, the Disneyland Resort Magic Key program — which replaced the property’s Annual Passholder program last year — has been facing some issues.

In addition to the fact that every Magic Key level has sold out, the program is facing a federal lawsuit from a Guest who claims that she was misled when purchasing her new Disneyland Annual Pass.

A recent article about the $5 million lawsuit filed by Passholder Janele Nielsen noted:

[The] Plaintiff alleges that the term 'no blockout dates' is not defined in the advertisement, but that she understood the term to mean that Dream Key Pass holders would not be blocked from making theme park reservations 'whenever Disney was offering park reservations for entrance to the theme parks. She also understood the advertisement's statement that 'park reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed for any specific dates or park' to mean that 'if park reservations were available and being offered to the public, Dream Key holders could use their passes to make reservations for entry to the parks.

Now, it seems that Disneyland may have eliminated the Magic Key program entirely ahead of a revamp. Instagram user Gothic Rosie shared an image of her Disneyland app with the caption, “Well now this is interesting…they have changed the Magic Keys to “Legacy Passholder”.

Rosie also wrote:

This is fascinating…we are back to our old AP designation… thoughts? Thanks @lyntakspics for the heads up.

Prior to the launch of Magic Keys, former Disneyland Annual Passholders were referred to as “Legacy Passholders,” and enjoyed certain special perks like discounts and photo ops. At this time, Disneyland Resort has not officially commented on what is happening with the Magic Key program.

It is worth noting that the official webpage for the Magic Key Annual Pass program is still live, featuring the following description:

When you’re a Magic Key holder, Disneyland is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond. You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

