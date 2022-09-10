Since The Mandalorian (2019) arrived on Disney+ back in 2019, Star Wars has been slowly dominated by live-action television shows. Last year saw The Book of Boba Fett (2021) finally arrive (though to the disappointment of many), followed by this year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022).

Next up is Andor (2022), which serves as a prequel to Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which acts as a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) — so technically speaking, the upcoming show is a prequel to a prequel, if you will.

While recent trailers have sparked plenty of excitement within the Star Wars fanbase, Disney’s D23 Expo has just unveiled the final trailer for the show. And you can already check it out below:

The final trailer certainly has more of a Star Wars “feel” than previous trailers, but we can only “hope” that it delivers on the thrills and spectacle it promises!

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy took to the stage for the D23 Lucasfilm panel, confirming that the series will have 24 episodes in two parts (12 and 12), while the last 12 are almost finished filming (the first three episodes of “set one” will begin streaming on September 21).

She was joined by cast members Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, who will be playing Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma, Bix Caleen, and Syril in the show.

As per the official Star Wars website, here’s the synopsis for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

The film stars Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Diego Luna (Captain Cassian Andor), Ben Mendelsohn (Director Orson Krennic), Donnie Yen (Chirrut Imwe), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO).

Rogue One takes place five years before the events of A New Hope, while Andor will ultimately lead into the events of Rogue One.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Andor:

Beginning five years before the events of Rogue One (2016), the series follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion.

Andor stars Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Stellan Skarsgård (Luthen Rael), Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), Kyle Soller (Syril), Fiona Shaw (Maarva), and Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera).

The first three episodes of Andor will stream on Disney+ on September 21, 2022. The rest of the episodes will be released every week thereafter until November 23. The final 12 episodes are still in development.

How excited are you for Andor? Let us know in the comments down below!