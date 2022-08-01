Diego Luna Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Has Significantly Delayed ‘Andor’ Release

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2015) introduced Star Wars viewers to a number of new characters, including fan-favorite Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Now, the actor is getting his own live-action Disney+ Original series, simply titled Andor. Originally slated for release on August 31, 2022, Luna has now confirmed that the show will now debut nearly a month later on September 21, 2022.

Luna shared the news on Good Morning America today. He also shared additional details about the show, discussing how the series will explore a “very tough time” in Andor’s life before he meets the rest of the Rogue One crew and attempts to destroy the first Death Star.

The actor also shared that this is a period in the Star Wars galaxy in which “there are no Jedi” and regular people are having to rise up against Emperor Palpatine’s Galactic Empire “as a community.”

Andor will take place about five years before Rogue One, which is set mere days ahead of George Lucas’s original Star Wars movie, Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) in the Star Wars timeline.

More on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The official description of Rogue One reads:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

The film stars Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Diego Luna (Captain Cassian Andor), Ben Mendelsohn (Director Orson Krennic), Donnie Yen (Chirrut Imwe), Mads Mikkelsen (Galen Erso), and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO).

Are you surprised Andor has been delayed?