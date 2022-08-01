Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Movie Teaser Reveals Obi-Wan In Huge Crossover Event

It’s hard to keep track of all the Star Wars projects that are on the horizon, whether it’s a movie or a live-action television series. There are even numerous Star Wars video game projects in the works, as well as more animated shows, some of them limited and others long-running.

Some of the smaller projects, however, can get lost in the crowd. And while they’re not to be taken seriously like the canon Star Wars entries, sometimes they can be more fun. In fact, we think you’ll agree that nothing sounds more fun than Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation (2022)!

Related: The ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Episode That Deserves Its Own Movie

And now, Disney has released a new clip for the upcoming Disney+ original, which follows the likes of other specials from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group such as The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020) and Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (2021).

But first, check out the official trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation below:

Related: Two TINY Details in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ That Could Change EVERYTHING in ‘Star Wars’

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation takes place shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and sees the return of many Star Wars characters, such as Rey Skywalker, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and many more.

As per the official Disney+ website, here’s the synopsis for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation:

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

Related: Do the Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows Have the Same Problem as the Sequel Trilogy?

While Lego Star Wars movies, shows, and video games are non-canon, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will still break new ground for the faraway galaxy in that it features Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which so far has only appeared in “Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy” (2022), a comic book miniseries from Marvel Comics.

Here in the real world, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, AKA the Halcyon, is an immersive hotel experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, located near themed land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Related: The ‘Clone Wars’ Story Arc That Needs to Be Turned Into an ‘Avatar 2’-Style Movie

The first clip from Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation shows the Halcyon in all its glory, with Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) welcoming the heroes onboard, describing the ship as “the most luxurious Starcruiser in the galaxy.”

However, the attraction has been at the heart of plenty of controversy over the past year for its out-of-this-world price tags.

Related: The 7 Most Satisfying Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

As such, it remains to be seen whether or not, in true Lego Star Wars fashion, the upcoming special will poke fun at the controversy regarding Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. After all, Lego Star Wars movies, shows, and video games are known for breaking the fourth wall.

Disney has now released a new clip which shows Obi-Wan Kenobi, with James Arnold Taylor reprising his role, having voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014) and many other Lego Star Wars entries.

Related: Top 10 Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will premiere on Disney+ on August 5. The cast includes Star Wars regulars Dee Bradley Baker (Boba Fett), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian).

Are you looking forward to Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation? Let us know in the comments down below!