Highly Anticipated ‘Star Wars’ Project “Delayed Indefinitely”

That’s right. Another Star Wars project will gather dust due to drama leading to two people losing their jobs.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) was a massive hit for fans due to Star Wars being bold enough to explore a new era of Star Wars through video games. Revan, one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters from video games and books, is the main character. So it was no surprise when LucasfilmGames announced a remake of the classic videogame that fans were excited about.

Aspyr was a studio determined to not only remake the videogame but also revamp the game’s structure for a “modern audience.” This stance confused fans, but people were still excited to see Star Wars make something set in the Old Republic despite not exploring the era since Disney bought Lucasfilm.

A new report from Bloomberg confirms that the game is on hold after two directors were fired. Jason Schreier shared the news online after writing his report stating that the videogame is “indefinitely delayed” until the studio figures out a new game plan after abruptly firing two directors for the project:

NEWS: The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is indefinitely delayed, Bloomberg has learned. Developer Aspyr abruptly fired two directors this month and told staff that the project is on pause as it tries to figure out what comes next.

The report shares that Aspyr might lose the project to another studio that was going to help work on the remake:

While Aspyr’s future involvement in the project remains unclear, Aspyr’s parent company, Embracer, announced in May that Saber Interactive would assist on the project and some Aspyr employees believe Saber may take over the project completely.

This means the project won’t be forever gone, but insiders believe the project will release closer to 2025 despite the recent news. Aspyr believed they would have the game ready for late 2025, but this was far from reality, with no real gameplay or teaser for the game available.

Most high-profile games use teasers or gameplay to catapult the game’s marketing. Since it’s Star Wars, fans are very hopeful to see the iconic game be remastered and hopeful that the new additions won’t ruin the game.

