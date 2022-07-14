‘Star Wars’ Goes Too Far, Makes Meme A Major Plot Point For Beloved Series

Star Wars may have gone too far with an iconic meme as it will be a major plot point for Darth Vader’s journey to finding Sabé.

Greg Pak has been writing Darth Vader’s journey after the events of Star Wars: Episode V — Empire Strikes Back (1980). In the comic series, Vader has been trying to find his recently discovered son, Luke Skywalker while also dealing with the new emergence of the Crimson Dawn.

Through all of this, Vader has met one of Padmé’s decoys, Sabé, and is now facing a lot of his past as Anakin Skywalker. This struggle has left Vader vulnerable and unsure of what he wants. In some of the recent issues, Vader met some of his old friends from Tatooine who were originally slaves and were now freed by Sabé as a way to honor Padmé.

Darth Vader #26 will explore Vader having to traverse through a sandstorm in order to find and save Sabé. Marvel Comics even hints that the Dark Lord of the Sith will be facing one of his oldest enemies in this issue which every Prequel fan knows too well:

INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm – while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!

It will be interesting to see Vader reach back inside and use a skill he would’ve used as a young Anakin Skywalker. A concern fans might have is how far Star Wars will go with the meme as fans might like to make fun of the dialogue in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), that doesn’t mean that Vader should be affected by sand.

After seeing Vader be a menacing figure in Obi-Wan Kenobi and in Rogue One (2016), Lucasfilm has kept Vader as a terrifying figure so making the Dark Lord of the Sith face one of his earlier discomforts doesn’t seem right when Vader shouldn’t care if he gets stuck in a sandstorm.

The issue releases on August 24, 2o22 so fans will have to wait and see whether or not Lucasfilm pushes the meme too far, but it seems almost certain that Vader will relive some previous trauma from a sandstorm in the next issue.

Do you think Star Wars should’ve included this meme in the comics? Let us know what you think!

