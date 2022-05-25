Disney Ditching “Luke Skywalker Timeline” for New ‘Star Wars’ Series

The Star Wars universe is expanding with Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian, but a forgotten series is going where no series has gone before: the expanded universe.
Star Wars was divided into “Legend” and “Canon” upon the acquisition of Lucasfilm by The Walt Disney Company, resulting in a soft reboot of the Skywalker saga with the addition of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and the rest of the Sequel Trilogy.
A hard reset for every Star Wars fan, the countless novelizations, video games, series, and other media were virtually forgotten by Disney overnight.
George Lucas’ Sequel Trilogy was scrapped and replaced with Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), while hundreds of well-written novels and more expanded the universe that Lucas created.
The Old Republic and the High Republic collected dust for over a decade. Until now:
Leslye Headland will be taking inspiration from the Star Wars Expanded Universe for THE ACOLYTE, according to Kathleen Kennedy!
“There are little bits and pieces that she’s drawing from that no one has explored yet in the onscreen storytelling.”
(@VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/CQg4vpVvwC
— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 24, 2022
The Acolyte turned heads and confused fans upon being announced as an official series alongside Andor and The Mandalorian during the early days of Disney+.
With Obi-Wan Kenobi right around the corner, fans are looking forward to what’s next for the Star Wars saga. The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland shares:
“For someone like myself who was introduced to Star Wars not just through the films, but also through games … I was able to escape [and] pretend that I was part of that world. It was not like, ‘And now you have to do a scene from the original movie’
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 24, 2022
Headland continues:
“You could not pay me enough to try and be in the Luke Skywalker timeline”
Hearing that Lucasfilm is finally tapping into the expanded universe of Star Wars and could give fans a live-action Darth Plagueis the Wise (predecessor of Palpatine) or even Starkiller (which occurs during the time of Darth Vader, to be precise) is a breath of fresh air for many:
I am soo Hypee and Excited for Acolyte
I do hope that we will see Mentioned or referenced to Plagueis or Bane!?!?
— Anthony S (@StraderZane) May 24, 2022
Another fan writes:
Oh baby! There is many great things to pull from in the EU.
— Senpaigarr (@GarrettGraner) May 25, 2022
Numerous Star Wars fans are thrilled to hear this confirmation from Headland, someone entrusted with the future of Star Wars with Acolyte, a new Star Wars story that could revolutionize the current state of George Lucas’ work.
Do you want more expanded universe content in Star Wars? Comment below!