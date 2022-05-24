‘Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Shrugs Off ‘Ahsoka’ Appearance Rumors

The Star Wars Universe is exploding with the return of Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the Anakin Skywalker actor is shrugging off Ahsoka appearance rumors.

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Every Star Wars fan will be holding back tears this Friday after seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and even Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.

It’s been a long run for these Prequel Trilogy heroes to make their official return, especially without the unfair amount of negative reviews towards Hayden Christensen’s portrayal as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

In a recent interview while promoting the Kenobi series, Christensen reveals that he doesn’t know anything about the upcoming Ahsoka series:

my man went to the andrew garfield school of lying

my man went to the andrew garfield school of lying https://t.co/84DXxC3tk3 — ems 🪩 KENOBI⁴ (@atotalposer) May 24, 2022

Christensen states:

I can’t really speak to the ‘Ashoka’ series. I don’t know about that one.

Every Star Wars fan is coming around to love Hayden Christensen and wants more of the beloved actor. Given that his Star Wars time was cut short by critics, it’s safe to say that Christensen in another Star Wars show would be a big hit:

A+ for effort for our boy

A+ for effort for our boy ❤️ — Chelsea Booth (@ChelseaDelRio) May 24, 2022

Another fan writes:

pulling a tom holland

pulling a tom holland — taylor ♡s anakin skywalker (@taylorkenobi) May 24, 2022

Dave Filoni’s highly anticipated new Star Wars story featuring Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) couldn’t come faster. Anakin Skywalker will significantly impact the limited series as Ahsoka deals with dark flashbacks to her time with the Jedi Order and Jedi Master (not really) Anakin Skywalker.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.