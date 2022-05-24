‘Star Wars’ Fans “Need Answers” About Bizarre ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Detail

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which was released in theaters between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally came out, were not widely acclaimed.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor reunite with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) in the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Recent trailers for the show have given Star Wars fans a glimpse of what’s to come when we return to a galaxy far, far away for the first time since The Book of Boba Fett aired earlier this year.

Now, one TikTok user has noticed a bizarre detail in an Obi-Wan Kenobi sneak peek. Bucky (@gingersareplants) realized that a neon sign on the new planet, Daiyu — a Hong Kong-inspired locale that, at the very least, isn’t Tatooine (again) — reads “SW Milk” in Aurabesh.

In a hilarious video [below], Bucky asks “Why does it always have to be milk?,” referring to the fact that both blue milk and green milk play major roles in the Star Wars story.

The TikToker said they would love to chat with the set designer, subsequently noting “also this sign doesn’t make any sense. SW Milk? Star Wars milk?” At the end of the video, Bucky quipped “You heard it here first” if Obi-Wan Kenobi happens to feature a bizarre milk-related subplot.

While specific details of the series are being kept under wraps, which is par for the course for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+, we do know that the show will follow Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine about eight years after Revenge of the Sith and the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66.

It has long been known that Darth Vader’s Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi and that we will see the origin of the Jedi Knight’s time looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

There are also numerous cameos rumored for the series, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair).

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

