Disney Potentially Makes Obi-Wan Bisexual In New ‘Star Wars’ Project

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have just been made bisexual after the Jedi questions his sexuality briefly in a new novel by Kiersten White.

Padawan has Obi-Wan as a young apprentice in the early years of his apprenticeship with Qui-Gon Jinn. While the Jedi is young and reckless, fans are upset at 2 pages of the 400-page novel for the “damages” Disney has done to the iconic character.

One fan shares the excerpt online so that other fans can read it for themselves:

While fans quickly clarify that Kenobi could be bisexual, aromantic, or just straight, other fans are not happy with this moment.

Fans share their thoughts online about the radical change to the beloved Jedi:

It’s just sorta an odd thing to add to me lol. Not against it, just wondering why they chose to make Obi-wan bi all of a sudden. Like it’s not like it’s been hinted at before or anything.

Many fans will share their opinions on the subject, but Obi-Wan briefly considers his sexuality in the novel doesn’t necessarily make him bisexual. Sure, fans might believe this, but this could be the first and only reference to this.

Fans know that Kenobi only loved one person, Duchess Satine Kryze, who was mentioned in the excerpt. Jedi are raised not knowing anything else but the Jedi Order, meaning they probably have a lot of repressed feelings on this topic.

That’s why Anakin and Padme’s relationship isn’t healthy, as Anakin didn’t learn from the Jedi Order how to love other people due to attachments being forbidden by the Jedi Order. Fans might be upset with this decision, but at least Star Wars placed this in one of their Young Adult novels instead of a children’s book, which would’ve angered more fans.

More on Padawan:

Here’s an official description of the novel:

BEING A TEENAGER IS HARD ENOUGH WITHOUT ALSO TRAINING TO BE A JEDI…. Obi-Wan Kenobi has not been apprenticed long to Qui-Gon Jinn, and he is chafing at Qui-Gon’s training style: all meditation, no action. Obi-Wan yearns to prove himself on a mission, but when he and Qui-Gon are finally set to leave on an assignment, Qui-Gon is nowhere to be found. Angered by his master’s abandonment, Obi-Wan sets out on the mission alone, determined to prove himself. On a mysterious planet he encounters a pack of feral, Force-wielding teens who seem to be the planet’s only inhabitants. As he experiences wild freedom with them and wonders if this isn’t the life he was meant for, Obi-Wan can’t escape the nagging sense that something is wrong with the Force there. Romantic complications, startling revelations, and a looming threat to both the planet and his new friends will bring Obi-Wan face-to-face with his worst fear: that maybe he was never supposed to be a Jedi at all. Can he connect with the living Force in time to save himself and everyone around him?

