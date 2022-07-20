‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Actor Reportedly Eyed for New Marvel Role

The Star Wars universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe often collide, with The Walt Disney Company owning both franchises, and now one Obi-Wan Kenobi is reportedly being eyed for a new Marvel role.

Every Marvel fan and Star Wars fan has been engulfed by new series and feature films left and right, and now the two worlds are set to collide with reports of Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram (Reva) being courted for an unknown Marvel role.

While these are just rumors, with Marvel Studios undoubtely unveiling the MCU’s Phase Five soon, it’s evident Ingram will have more than enough characters to choose from:

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Queen’s Gambit) is reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios for a role.

Ingram first made a splash in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit alongside Marvel alum Anya-Taylor Joy. Now, she’s becoming a familiar figure in Hollywood with new roles.

Though Moses Ingram reportedly encountered online harassment for her Star Wars debut, she isn’t giving up her opportunity to star in yet another vast franchise.

While we’re taking the above report with a grain of salt, some Marvel fans are sharing their casting ideas for Ingram, hoping that she’ll become the MCU’s Storm!

While it’s wholly unclear and unconfirmed if these reports are accurate, it’s still fun to kick around the fan casting ball and see what Kevin Feige does next (given Marvel hired John Krasinski for the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic purely based on fan castings)!

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show and an upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want Moses Ingram to join the MCU? Comment below!

