‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Scraps Carrie Fisher Tribute from Sequel Trilogy

The Star Wars universe will never be the same without the iconic Princess Leia played by Carrie Fisher, but a new piece of concept art for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) reveals a potential Leia tribute that was scrapped.
The Skywalker Saga owes a debt of gratitude to the wits and charm of Hollywood starling Carrie Fisher, one of the most iconic figures in George Lucas’ space opera.
Though the world lost Carrie Fisher in 2016, every Star Wars fan paid tribute to her with viewings of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and more.
Now, a new piece of concept art for J.J. Abram’s The Rise of Skywalker reveals Leia Organa wielding a purple lightsaber, a potential nod to the late Carrie Fisher:
New #TheRiseOfSkywalker concept art shows Leia wielding a purple lightsaber, potentially as a tribute to Carrie Fisher!
— Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) July 19, 2022
While the above image is nothing more than showcasing the flashback sequence of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) undergoing a lightsaber training duel, the fearless princess was initially supposed to wield a purple lightsaber.
Concept artist Adam Brockbank shared the new image on his Instagram, revealing a scrapped scene from The Rise of Skywalker that would have made Fisher’s dream of having a purple lightsaber come true (she reportedly told Stephen Colbert that she felt Princess Leia would carry a purple saber). Nonetheless, The Rise of Skywalker would showcase Leia holding a standard blue saber while sparring with Luke Skywalker.
Do you think Princess Leia should have wielded a purple lightsaber? Comment below!