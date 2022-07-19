Sony Delays Next ‘Spider-Man’ Marvel Movie, Cuts Andrew Garfield Ties

The Sony Universe of Marvel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe collided with the Multiverse, ushering in a new era of superhero stories. But, Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man film, Madame Web (2023), has been delayed.

Sony’s upcoming female-led Spider-Man spinoff from their Marvel universe Madame Web has been pushed back by three months to October 6, 2023.

Initially slated for a June 7, 2023 theatrical debut, Sony Pictures has delayed the Dakota Johnson (Bad Times at the El Royale, Fifty Shades of Grey) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) Marvel movie:

‘MADAME WEB’, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, has been delayed to October 6, 2023.

While not much is known about Madame Web, the upcoming Marvel movie centers around a clairvoyant older woman who becomes one of Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s closest adversaries as she helps him discover which actions could lead to the worst results.

Dakota Fanning, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, and Adam Scott star in the film in unknown roles.

Though Madame Web — who gets her name due to Cassandra Webb being suspended in a permanently attached web — has incredibly close ties with Spider-Man in the Marvel comics, Sony Pictures continues to detach all of their recent motion pictures from anything related to the web-slinger. Recent reports suggest that Madame Web has virtually nothing to do with their Spider-Man, continuing the cutting of all ties from Andrew Garfield’s iconic character.

Following the footsteps of Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise, Morbius (2022), Sony’s upcoming Kraven the Hunter (2023) and El Muerto (2023) Madame Web will act as a solo film — the first female-led Marvel movie — within Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

