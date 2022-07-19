Sony Reportedly Pushes Back Untitled Marvel Movie, Reports Suggest ‘Venom 3’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue 1 Comment
Tom Hardy as Venom

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has delayed two of their upcoming movies, one of which many Marvel fans believe to be Tom Hardy’s Venom 3.

Venom watching spider-man on tv
Credit: Sony Pictures

While Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios have not officially announced the third installment to the current Venom franchise, it’s clear that the post-credit scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has cracked open a world amongst the Multiverse that no Marvel fan is ready for.

With Kevin Feige preparing the following slate of Marvel’s era for the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Sony has gone ahead to push back two of their upcoming Marvel movies, one of which includes Madame Web (2023). The other, an untitled film that many are betting is Venom 3:

Related: Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

While it’s unclear which Marvel movie Sony has up its sleeve, it’s evident this untitled film could be the third installment into their widely successful Venom saga, Sony’s new overarching storyline while Spider-Man remains in the shadows.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan was quick to suggest that this could be Venom 3:

VENOM 3: LETHAL PROTECTOR STARRING TOM HARDY AND ANDREW GARFIELD

Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

Another fan writes:

I’m thinking this will be Venom 3.

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

One fan shares:

It’s gotta be Venom 3

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Though there’s virtually no news surrounding Andrew Garfield’s fate within Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and how they plan to connect Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Morbius into Peter Parker’s life, it’s clear that they have plans alongside Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige on how to best unfold their take on the Marvel Universe and Marvel collection.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think this movie is Venom 3? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

View Comment (1)