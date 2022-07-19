Sony Reportedly Pushes Back Untitled Marvel Movie, Reports Suggest ‘Venom 3’

Sony Pictures has delayed two of their upcoming movies, one of which many Marvel fans believe to be Tom Hardy’s Venom 3.

While Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios have not officially announced the third installment to the current Venom franchise, it’s clear that the post-credit scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has cracked open a world amongst the Multiverse that no Marvel fan is ready for.

With Kevin Feige preparing the following slate of Marvel’s era for the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Sony has gone ahead to push back two of their upcoming Marvel movies, one of which includes Madame Web (2023). The other, an untitled film that many are betting is Venom 3:

An untitled SUMC movie will now release on June 7, 2024. See what other movies just got release dates: https://t.co/waj4ShE3Pr pic.twitter.com/Uas42hQiXs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 19, 2022

While it’s unclear which Marvel movie Sony has up its sleeve, it’s evident this untitled film could be the third installment into their widely successful Venom saga, Sony’s new overarching storyline while Spider-Man remains in the shadows.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan was quick to suggest that this could be Venom 3:

VENOM 3: LETHAL PROTECTOR STARRING TOM HARDY AND ANDREW GARFIELD

VENOM 3: LETHAL PROTECTOR STARRING TOM HARDY AND ANDREW GARFIELD pic.twitter.com/rd4z7K5vHf — Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) July 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

I’m thinking this will be Venom 3.

I'm thinking this will be Venom 3. — Nicolas Baron (@Nicolas68859166) July 19, 2022

One fan shares:

It’s gotta be Venom 3

It’s gotta be Venom 3 pic.twitter.com/3bRT06KgRf — BatKnight66 (@batknight66) July 19, 2022

Though there’s virtually no news surrounding Andrew Garfield’s fate within Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and how they plan to connect Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Morbius into Peter Parker’s life, it’s clear that they have plans alongside Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige on how to best unfold their take on the Marvel Universe and Marvel collection.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think this movie is Venom 3? Comment below!