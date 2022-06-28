“We Were Robbed,” Marvel Cuts MORE ‘Thor 4’ Scenes, Shortens Movie

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is prepping for the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) next week, but a new confirmation from Chris Hemsworth on more cut scenes is devastating fans.

natailie portman (left) as jane foster and chris hemsworth (right) as thor gazing at each other in thor: love and thunder
Credit: Marvel Studios

The story of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is expanding like never before with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated Marvel movies in recent times.

With reports of the movie being cut to under two hours, every Marvel fan is split on whether or not they want this next Thor outing to have a longer runtime.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (left) and Chris Hemsworth as Thor (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Now, Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that even more scenes have been cut from the final film, including a jaw-dropping dance sequence of Thor to ABBA:

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that a scene involving Thor in a “dance-off” to an ABBA song was cut from #ThorLoveAndThunder: “[With him] shooting lightning out of his fingertips!”

While talking to Kevin McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth revealed that an entire dance sequence of Thor rocking out to ABBA (undoubtedly alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy) has been shelved for various creative purposes:

“There was…to an ABBA song…but it didn’t make the movie for a few reasons. It’s a full dance scene. It’s a full dance-off shooting lightning out his fingertips and so on.”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Christian Bale previously revealed that Marvel Studios cut a dancing scene of his Gorr the god butcher character dancing to “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush (made famous by Stranger Things 4).

While dance scenes aren’t necessary for a Marvel movie, it would have been an interesting sight to see:

As a life long Mamma Mia stan, this is genuinely a crime against humanity

Another fan writes:

we were robbed

One fan makes an interesting point:

If they did indeed film both this and Bale’s dance scene, they better be included in the deleted scenes.

Director Taika Waititi is known for his colorful, oddball visual style, and a dance scene between the film’s protagonist and antagonist would be something of a surprise for many, but undoubtedly a better choice to call the Bonus Features section of the movie’s future home release its home.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

chris hemsworth as thor meditating
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Natlie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

