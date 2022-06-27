‘Thor 4’ Ditching Controversial Multiverse, Marvel Fans “Very Happy”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding, but the most anticipated superhero movie of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), is ditching the Multiverse altogether.

With movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), every Marvel fan has had their fill of the Multiverse, especially with the Loki series introducing the concept last year.

In 11 months, the three most significant Marvel projects have dived deep into the mysteries of the Multiverse, annoying fans and making them wish Marvel would return to the simple days of Iron Man (2008).

Now, Marvel’s upcoming masterpiece of a film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is reportedly steering clear of the Multiverse:

Taika Waititi confirms #ThorLoveAndThunder does not explore the Multiverse. “We’ve got nothing like that in this film. This is the singular-verse.”

Director Taika Waititi is famous for throwing off fans and lying about his Marvel movies, especially with his upcoming Star Wars film.

Nonetheless, Waititi is confident that his Marvel movies stay within the parameters of a “singular-verse,” something that fans are thrilled about:

FINALLY, THANK U TAIKA

Another fan writes:

Actually very happy about this. Multiverse stuff really isn’t working.

Whether you love the Multiverse or not, it’s returning for more outings with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), as well as the rumored Secret Wars movie.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

