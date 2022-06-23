Taika Waititi “Going to Ruin” ‘Thor 4,’ Loves “Trolling” Marvel Fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is welcoming the addition of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) in two weeks, but that isn’t stopping director Taika Waititi from shacking up Marvel fans.

Taika Waititi is a man who doesn’t care what others think. He’s out chasing his dreams while online “haters” try to pull the iconic Flight of the Conchords director down.

Taking over the Star Wars universe and reshaping the Marvel collection with the knockout Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is a force not to be reckoned with.

That’s why the Love and Thunder creator loves “trolling” every Marvel fan on social media before the next Thor installment hits theaters:

Taika Waititi has admitted that he gets a “little bit of joy” from trolling fans on social media: “They said, ‘He’s going to ruin Thor’ and I would write back, ‘Oh, I’m going to ruin it alright. 100%. I’m going to ruin it for you…'”

When asked if he listens to Marvel fan theories, Waititi hilariously responded:

“I like to listen to the fans and then troll the fans back a bit, because it brings me some bit of joy. I don’t have many joys in my life. I have my kids and trolling fans. But I like where, you know, they say– When I did Ragnarok, there were a few people who didn’t know what I did, what I had done before. And they said, ‘He’s going to ruin Thor.’ and I would write back, ‘Oh, I’m going to ruin it alright. 100%. I’m going to ruin it for you.’ And I would say things like, ’You don’t know what you wanted until I give it to you.” I know, I know, it’s rude, it’s rude. But it’s true.”

The Korg actor has his touch over the most popular franchises, including The Mandalorian, but that isn’t stopping him from causing emotions to rise when he teases those who doubt his film-making:

such a menace to society but we love him

Another fan writes:

The people saying he “ruined” thor are just wrong on every level.

With Thor: Love and Thunder having less than a month to hit theaters, every Marvel fan is getting prepped to witness history in the making.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

